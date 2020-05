Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Herne Bay.

Staff at a business in Kings Road are reported to have been threatened by a pair of offenders before a quantity of cash was stolen at around 4pm on Saturday 9 May 2020.

Officers attended the scene and went on to arrest an 18-year-old man from Ashford and a 17-year-old boy from Folkestone on suspicion of robbery.

They have both been released on bail until 30 May pending further enquiries.