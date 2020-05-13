Burger King to reopen tomorrow in Hove

Burger King will be opening in Hove tomorrow morning at 9am.

The restaurant will be open for drive thru service between 9am and 11pm and home delivery through Deliveroo and Just eat from Midday until 10.45pm.

A spokesperson for Future guarding Solutions the company providing the security for the restaurant has said “We will have a Marshaling system in place making sure queues do not extend too long blocking off any emergency access and only letting a safe amount of traffic in to the drive thru area at one time.

We we also be monitoring the delivery drivers making sure safe distancing is being adhered to”