 Domestic property ablaze near Pease Pottage. – UKNIP
Brekaing WEST SUSSEX

Domestic property ablaze near Pease Pottage.

May 13, 2020

Fire crews  are  are dealing with a fire involving a domestic property off Forest Road near Pease Pottage.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene this morning by West Sussex Fire Service.  Units  from Crawley, Haywards Haeth,  Horsham, Turners hill and Billingshurst along with crews from Surrey Salfords and Reigate were sent. The Technical Response Unit and Command unit is in attendance and using the service drone,  they also have the water carrier from Burgess hill on site.  The fire is in the roof space of the property, and was well alight when crews arrived. Residents living nearby are asked to keep their windows and doors closed while this fire is extinguished.

As of 10:30am remain at the scene of this fire and crews are working hard to ensure the fire is out in all areas of the building.
 
West Sussex Technical Response Unit are  continuing to use the service drone to provide thermal imaging to crews on the ground.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
