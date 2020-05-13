Domestic property ablaze near Pease Pottage.

Fire crews are are dealing with a fire involving a domestic property off Forest Road near Pease Pottage.



Firefighters were dispatched to the scene this morning by West Sussex Fire Service. Units from Crawley, Haywards Haeth, Horsham, Turners hill and Billingshurst along with crews from Surrey Salfords and Reigate were sent. The Technical Response Unit and Command unit is in attendance and using the service drone, they also have the water carrier from Burgess hill on site. The fire is in the roof space of the property, and was well alight when crews arrived. Residents living nearby are asked to keep their windows and doors closed while this fire is extinguished.

As of 10:30am remain at the scene of this fire and crews are working hard to ensure the fire is out in all areas of the building.