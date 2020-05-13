Key worker attacked by vile creatures in Bridgewater left on life support

A shocking video of a 38 year old keyworker who who has been named as Karol Machnowski who was attacked in Bridgewater, Somerset overnight has sparked outrage and upset after the attack was shared in the snapchat social media platform.

The man was on his way home from work when he was abused by 4, 16 year olds, robbed, spat at, kicked while practically unconscious.

Concerned members of the man’s family’s have since posted saying that he has been placed on a life support machine.

Those involved in the vile attack have been called out after the outrageous footage surfaced late on Tuesday evening.

These vile creatures beat the up a key worker and stole his money.

Many outrage people commented of the shocking footage showing the confused man being robbed:

It breaks my heart, risking his own life everyday and know he’s having to fight for it because of some little vile teenagers one person said.

One poster said that they had carried out a similar attack a few weeks before on an other victim.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: In relation to our earlier post regarding the video on social media of a male being assaulted, we have made a number of arrests and are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident at this time. If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please contact us quoting log 1190 of the 12th May 2020.