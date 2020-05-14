A man has been stabbed to death in Dartford Kent

A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found in Dartford in Kent.

The man, in his 40s, is believed to have been stabbed within the ground of a property.

Police were called by South East Coast Ambulance Service at 8.18am today after the man was found dead in an alleyway near Oakfield Lane, Dartford.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate immediately launched an investigation.

Officers have arrested a man, also in his 40s, on suspicion of murder.

Police remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 14-0193.

