 Blackwall Tunnel reopens following armed Police stop – UKNIP
Blackwell BREAKING LONDON

Blackwall Tunnel reopens following armed Police stop

May 14, 2020

The Blackwall Tunnel at the junction of Ordnance Crescent – The Tunnel  as now  been reopened following armed officers being involved in an armed stop relating to an ongoing Police operation. This was not terror related and the closure has since been removed a Police source has releaved.

