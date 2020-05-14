The Blackwall Tunnel at the junction of Ordnance Crescent – The Tunnel as now been reopened following armed officers being involved in an armed stop relating to an ongoing Police operation. This was not terror related and the closure has since been removed a Police source has releaved.
Blackwall Tunnel reopens following armed Police stop
-
Share This!
You may also like
Police and fire crews called after body find at Chessington Golf Centre
Police have fire crews have been called to the Chessington Golf Centre on Garrison Lane in the early hours of Friday following the grim discovery...
Ten fire engines and around 80 firefighters tackle West Drayton Blaze
Ten fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to property ablaze late on Thursday evening. Firefighters and officers from across West...
Picnic of Death in the Park is nothing to do British Freedom Movement says leader
Jayda Fransen has issued a statement in respect of Picnic of Death in the Park being attributed them. Neither I, nor the British Freedom Movement...
McDonald’s is giving us a look at the potential new normal for fast-food restaurants
What will restaurants be like once dine-in eating resumes? McDonald’s is giving us a look at the potential new normal for fast-food restaurants...
40 firefighters sent to tackle West Drayton blaze with persons reported
Six fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to property ablaze late on Thursday evening. Firefighters and officers from across West...
Southend skatepark in lockdown after stabbing attack
A man has been airlifted to hospital after a broad daylight attack in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. Emergency services were called to Warrior...
The Metropolitan Police Service’s special constables have given more than 100,000 hours of their time
The Metropolitan Police Service’s special constables have given more than 100,000 hours of their time in March and April to help the Met respond to...
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a man in #Grays
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a man in #Grays. The 21-year-old man was approached by two men in Hangman’s Wood, near the Esso...
Officers investigating an assault in #SouthOckendon earlier this year are releasing efits of two men they want to trace.
Officers investigating an assault in #SouthOckendon earlier this year are releasing efits of two men they want to trace. It was reported a man in his...
Officers from the Violence Suppression Unit based at Central East Command have arrested five men in relation to an incident in Tower Hamlets in which a man was attacked and stabbed
Officers from the Violence Suppression Unit based at Central East Command have arrested five men in relation to an incident in Tower Hamlets in which...
Four men have been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Haringey
Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Haringey. Police were called at 8.15pm on Wednesday, 13 May, to Russell...
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury. Officers were called to an address...
A man has been stabbed to death in Dartford Kent
A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found in Dartford in Kent. The man, in his 40s, is believed to have been stabbed within...
More than £80,000 seized and 70 arrests made so far in ongoing operation to tackle violence
More than £80,000 seized and 70 arrests made so far in ongoing operation to tackle violence. Violence suppression activity has seen officers from the...
Two drug dealers have been jailed following the seizure of cocaine and almost £65,000 during search warrants in Maidstone and Rochester
Two drug dealers have been jailed following the seizure of cocaine and almost £65,000 during search warrants in Maidstone and Rochester. Ross...
Burglar jailed after repeatedly targeted Tunbridge Wells businesses during the hours of darkness
A prolific burglar who repeatedly targeted Tunbridge Wells businesses during the hours of darkness has been jailed. David Baker, of no fixed...
Officers are investigating a fatal stabbing in Southwark
Officers are investigating a fatal stabbing in Southwark. Officers were called at 5.28pm on Wednesday, 13 May to Great Dover Street, SE1. It was...
Sixty firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial estate on Hainault Road in Romford
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial estate on Hainault Road in Romford. A single...
Detectives are appealing for information as they investigate two incidents in Battersea which they believed to be linked.
Police were called at around 6pm on Wednesday, 13 May, to reports of a man with a knife in Lombard Road, SW11. There were also reports of a car in...
A joint operation between the Met and Hampshire Constabulary has seen five people arrested for drugs supply
A joint operation between the Met and Hampshire Constabulary has seen five people arrested for drugs supply. In the early hours of Tuesday, 12 May...
Key worker attacked by vile creatures in Bridgewater
A shocking video of a 38 year old keyworker who who has been named as Karol Machnowski who was attacked in Bridgewater, Somerset overnight has...
Burger King to reopen tomorrow in Hove
Burger King will be opening in Hove tomorrow morning at 9am. The restaurant will be open for drive thru service between 9am and 11pm and home...
Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Herne Bay.
Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Herne Bay. Staff at a business in Kings Road are reported to have been threatened...
Closer Look at a 2-inch mortar bomb unearthed in Brighton yesterday
Here’s a closer look at how a four-man bomb disposal team from Southern Diving Unit 2 dealt with a 2-inch mortar bomb unearthed in Brighton...
Police officer fighting for his life after Serious collision in St Albans
Officers from Herts Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision. London Road in St Albans is closed...
Police officer fighting for his life after Serious collision in St Albans
Officers from Herts Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision. London Road in St Albans is closed following a...
If you think boris has done a good job, read this then tell me your opinion
Man charged with manslaughter following the death of a man at Bognor holiday park
A man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in a Bognor holiday park last year. On 14 June, police received a report of an...