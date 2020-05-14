Blackwell tunnel closed due to police incident

The Blackwall Tunnel (Northbound Bore) (SE10/E14) (Northbound) at the junction of Ordnance Crescent – The Tunnel is closed due a Police incident. Traffic is stationary, tailing back to the Woolwich Road.
More to follow
The Metropolitan Police Service’s special constables have given more than 100,000 hours of their time in March and April to help the Met respond to...
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a man in #Grays. The 21-year-old man was approached by two men in Hangman’s Wood, near the Esso...
Officers investigating an assault in #SouthOckendon earlier this year are releasing efits of two men they want to trace. It was reported a man in his...
Officers from the Violence Suppression Unit based at Central East Command have arrested five men in relation to an incident in Tower Hamlets in which...
Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Haringey. Police were called at 8.15pm on Wednesday, 13 May, to Russell...
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury. Officers were called to an address...
A murder investigation has been launched after a body was found in Dartford in Kent. The man, in his 40s, is believed to have been stabbed within...
More than £80,000 seized and 70 arrests made so far in ongoing operation to tackle violence. Violence suppression activity has seen officers from the...
Two drug dealers have been jailed following the seizure of cocaine and almost £65,000 during search warrants in Maidstone and Rochester. Ross...
A prolific burglar who repeatedly targeted Tunbridge Wells businesses during the hours of darkness has been jailed. David Baker, of no fixed...
Officers are investigating a fatal stabbing in Southwark. Officers were called at 5.28pm on Wednesday, 13 May to Great Dover Street, SE1. It was...
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial estate on Hainault Road in Romford. A single...
Police were called at around 6pm on Wednesday, 13 May, to reports of a man with a knife in Lombard Road, SW11. There were also reports of a car in...
A joint operation between the Met and Hampshire Constabulary has seen five people arrested for drugs supply. In the early hours of Tuesday, 12 May...
A shocking video of a 38 year old keyworker who who has been named as Karol Machnowski who was attacked in Bridgewater, Somerset overnight has...
Burger King will be opening in Hove tomorrow morning at 9am. The restaurant will be open for drive thru service between 9am and 11pm and home...
Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Herne Bay. Staff at a business in Kings Road are reported to have been threatened...
Here’s a closer look at how a four-man bomb disposal team from Southern Diving Unit 2 dealt with a 2-inch mortar bomb unearthed in Brighton...
Officers from Herts Police have launched an investigation following a life changing collision. London Road in St Albans is closed...
A man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a man in a Bognor holiday park last year. On 14 June, police received a report of an...
Sixty-six charges were secured by a specialist team of Kent Police detectives and uniformed officers in April 2020. Among those charged by...
Three suspected county line drug dealers have been charged following their arrest in Halling. On Wednesday 6 May 2020, officers in plain clothes saw...
A man has died following a collision in #Benfleet. A black Smart car and a Renault Traffic van were in collision in Benfleet Road at around 4.20pm on...
Police were called to MS Express, a newsagents, on Osborn Street E1 at 3am on 16 November 2019 to a report of a robbery. Officers attended and...
A Dorset Police officer has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in West Parley. Dorset Police was called to the car park of the...
Police are appealing for information to find Lisha Omokhai aged 14. Last seen in the Knatts Valley area 3pm yesterday. She’s 5ft 5ins, slim build...