CCTV images have been issued by officers investigating the theft and attempted theft of high value computer ink cartridges from a supermarket in Swanley.

At around 4.15pm on Monday 11 May 2020, two men were stopped by security staff as they tried to leave Asda, in London Road, with stock valued at more than £1,000. It is reported that no attempts were made to pay and although the items were recovered, the suspects managed to leave the scene.

Officers are linking the incident to a previous alleged theft at the same shop on 12 January 2020. On this occasion a staff member was assaulted after challenging a man and a woman as they were exiting with a trolley. The suspects left with ink cartridges valued at more than £800.

It is believed the person pictured may have important information which can assist police with their enquiries. Anyone who recognises him is asked to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/80087/20. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org