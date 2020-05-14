Detectives are appealing for information as they investigate two incidents in Battersea which they believed to be linked.

Police were called at around 6pm on Wednesday, 13 May, to reports of a man with a knife in Lombard Road, SW11. There were also reports of a car in collision with a wall in Lombard Road.

Officers attended the location and found two men injured – one had cuts to his arms and the other cuts to his legs. Officers believed the two men had been travelling in the car. Both have been taken to hospital, where their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigations at the scene led officers to Vicarage Crescent, SW11, where they found two other injured men. Both were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, believed to have been caused by a knife or other bladed article.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. All four men at hospital have been arrested. They are all aged in their 20s.

Detectives from South West CID are investigating.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 ref 5516/may13

To remain anonymous please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.