Four men have been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Haringey

Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Haringey.

Police were called at 8.15pm on Wednesday, 13 May, to Russell Road, N15 following reports of a man with stab injuries.

Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] provided treatment at the scene. The injured man was taken by LAS to hospital, where he later died.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.

DCI Simon Stancombe from the Homicide and Major Crime Command said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with this young man’s friends and family at this tragic time. I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are doing our utmost to understand what happened yesterday evening.

“Our investigation is in its very early stages and while we have four people in custody in connection with our enquiries, I am still appealing to the public to get in touch with anything they may have witnessed that evening.

“Specifically I am keen to identify where the attack took place, and the sequence of events that led to this young man’s death. Anything you may have seen could be vital to our investigation so please do get in touch.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6604/13May.

Police say Four men, aged in thier 20s, were arrested on Thursday, 14 May in connection with this investigation. They remain in custody at this time. Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstance.