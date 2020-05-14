Officers are investigating a fatal stabbing in Southwark.

Officers were called at 5.28pm on Wednesday, 13 May to Great Dover Street, SE1.

It was reported that a number of males were fighting near the location.

When officers attended a male was found at the location with stab injuries.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Officers are at the scene and an urgent investigation has been launched. A number of people have been arrested.

Cordons are in place at several locations in the area. A Section 60 order has been authorised and police will be conducting additional patrols.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, ref CAD 5269.