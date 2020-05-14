 Shocking footage has been released after an incident happened in Canterbury – UKNIP
Cantebury Kent Lastest

Shocking footage has been released after an incident happened in Canterbury

May 14, 2020

Network Rail is warning people not to take risks after two young girls and two men walked through a gate at Whitehall Lane crossing in Canterbury after they  past a red light, and ran across the track in front of an oncoming train which passed by seconds later, Monday.

