Southend skatepark in lockdown after stabbing attack

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a broad daylight attack in Southend-on-Sea, Essex.

Emergency services were called to Warrior Square at around 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

The London air ambulance with flying doctors onboard landed near to the the towns Skatepark earlier this afternoon that remains under police lockdown.

Scene of crime officers have spent the afternoon at the crime scene.

Officers from Essex Police have cordoned off the skate park following the stabbing attack.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of an assault in the Warrior Square area of Southend shortly before 3pm on Thursday, May 14.

Officers and Paramedics attended and found a man with a stab wound to his back.

The man has been taken to hospital and an investigation has been launched. No arrest have been made.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have information about the incident. They are asked to call Police on 101 quoting incident 575 of 14 May

Pictures by:ARB