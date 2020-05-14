 Tottenham Court Road closed following serious Police incident – UKNIP
BREAKING Central LONDON

Tottenham Court Road closed following serious Police incident

May 14, 2020
Police have closed Grafton Way in both directions at the junction of Tottenham Court Road following a serious incident. A cordon tape has been put at both ends of Grafton Way and a large number of officers remain near University college hospital. 
 
Officers were called just 11pm on Thursday evening.  Police and Paramedics remain at the scene and have advised people to avoid the area.
 
Despite the closures  Traffic is flowing well on diversion.
 
