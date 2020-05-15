A man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Smallford, near St Albans.
Officers were called to an address in Springfield Road shortly after 3pm on Tuesday 24 March, following reports of a possible shooting.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 37 year old man with a wound to his abdomen. He was conveyed to hospital for treatment and was later discharged after treatment.
An investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and two people were arrested following a warrant in Redbourn on Wednesday (13 May).
Michael Clark, aged 21, from Ver Meadows in Redbourn, has subsequently been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm.
He was remanded into custody to appear before court today (Friday 15 May).
A 16-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, who is leading the investigation, said: “We understand incidents such as this will cause concern among the local community, however we quickly identified this is a targeted attack, between people who are believed to be known to each other.
“Our enquiries are continuing at this time and anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to email justine.jenkins@herts.pnn.police.uk