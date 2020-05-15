Detectives investigating a robbery in Dalston are releasing an image of a man they wish to speak to

Police were called at 8.5pm on Friday, 24 April to reports of a robbery at Dalston Kingsland Shopping Centre, E8.

Officers attended and the victim, a man aged 20s, reported that the suspect approached him with a knife before leading him to a cash point where the man stole cash and an oyster card from his wallet.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and officers are hoping to trace the man shown in the image.

Detective Constable James Readman, leading the investigation said: “A victim has been approached by a man wielding a knife and forced to handover cash and his wallet in a busy shopping centre. I believe that this would have been witnessed by lots of members of the public. If you saw what happened, or if you can identify the man pictured, please do get in touch with us.”

Any witnesses in the area at the time or anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 8154/24