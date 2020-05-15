Fire crews called to Wormwood Scrubs Prison

An inmate at Wormwood Scrubs Prison that holds up to 1279 has set fire to his cell.
Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were called by staff at the Victorian-built prison on Du cane Road after the fire broke out within a cell.
Prison Staff within the jail tackled the blaze extinguishing the flames before the arrival of the fire service.
Fire crews were called at 2.47pm on Friday afternoon .
The Prison Service confirmed that no-one was injured and that protocol required the fire service to be called automatically if there is any type of fire.
A spokesperson said: “Staff at quickly extinguished cell fire No-one was injured and the fire brigade were called.”