 Fire crews called to Wormwood Scrubs Prison – UKNIP
BREAKING LONDON

Fire crews called to Wormwood Scrubs Prison

May 15, 2020

An inmate at Wormwood Scrubs Prison that holds up to 1279 has set fire to  his  cell.

Firefighters  from the  London Fire Brigade  were called by staff at the Victorian-built prison on  Du cane Road after the fire broke out within a cell.

Prison Staff within the jail tackled the blaze extinguishing the flames before the arrival of the  fire service.

Fire crews were called at 2.47pm  on Friday afternoon .

The Prison Service confirmed that no-one was injured and that protocol required the fire service to be called automatically if there is any type of fire.

A spokesperson said: “Staff at  quickly extinguished cell fire  No-one was injured and the fire brigade were called.”

FacebookTwitter