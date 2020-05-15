Officers searching for a missing teenager in Havant have arrested two people.

Louise, 16, was last seen at around midday on Friday 8 May in Somborne Drive, Havant.

It has now been a week she was last in contact with family or friends and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken to her during this time.

Since her disappearance we have been conducting various different enquiries to locate her, including house-to-house enquiries, searches and collecting CCTV.

As part of these enquires we have arrested a 29-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, on suspicion of kidnap. They remain in custody at this time.

Our officers will be carrying out further enquiries in the area this evening and throughout the weekend, so if you have any concerns, please speak to them.

Chief Inspector Alex Reading said: “We’d like to reassure people that this is still very much a missing person investigation and our priority is to find Louise and make sure she is safe.

“We have been working hard since Louise was reported missing to locate her and so far we have received great support from the community, for which we are very thankful.

“I know the public would expect us to explore all lines of enquiries in order to find Louise and as such we must move forward with an open mind as to where she might be.

“Our work will continue over the weekend, with searches within the Leigh Park area, so if anyone has any concerns or if you think you might have some information which might help, please speak to us.

“As you will appreciate, this an ongoing investigation so we are unable to go into any further details at this time, but please be assured we are doing everything we can to find Louise.”

He added: “Louise, if you are reading this, please call us and let us know you are ok. We just want to know that you are safe.

“If you feel you cannot call us, then please call a friend or a loved one – we need to know that you are ok.”

Louise is described as:

• white

• around 5ft 2ins tall

• of slim build

• straight, black, shoulder-length hair

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and white striped t-shirt, black trainers and a black coat with a fur hood. She is wearing the same coat in this photograph.

If you think you may have seen Louise, or have information about where she might be, please call us on 101, quoting the reference number 44200163113, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.