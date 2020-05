Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in Shoreham.

The alarm was raised at 6.26am on Friday (May 15) when a man is reported to have threatened staff at Tesco’s in Upper Shoreham Road and made off with money.

Nobody was physically hurt and police, including armed officers, remain at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about it is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 176 of 15/05.