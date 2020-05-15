Social club ablaze this morning in Horley

Fire crews were alerted to a fire at the Albert Road Sports and Social Club in Albert Road Horley just after 5am this morning.
A fire had started on the ground floor and spread to the roof,
Fire crews started to arrive on the scene at around 5:15am this morning and in total 6 pumps attended along with Local Police.
The fire was brought under control and has been placed in the hands of investigators to determine the cause.
Photos credit Horley Fire Station
Fire crews remain in attendance at the Royal British LegionFire in Albert Road Horley which started this morning. @SalfordsFire999 @CrawleyFire999 @surreylive @surreymirror pic.twitter.com/chYifuCtON
— Salfords Fire Stn (@SalfordsFire999) May 15, 2020