Social club ablaze this morning in Horley

Fire crews were alerted to a fire at the Albert Road Sports and Social Club in Albert Road Horley just after 5am this morning.

A fire had started on the ground floor and spread to the roof,

Fire crews started to arrive on the scene at around 5:15am this morning and in total 6 pumps attended along with Local Police.

The fire was brought under control and has been placed in the hands of investigators to determine the cause.

Photos credit Horley Fire Station