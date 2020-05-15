Ten fire engines and around 80 firefighters tackle West Drayton Blaze

Ten fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to property ablaze late on Thursday evening.

Firefighters and officers from across West London were scrambled just after 11.40pm, to Parkview on the High Street Yiewsley.

Ten appliances and an aerial ladder remain at the the incident were persons have been unaccounted for.

The blaze has rapidly spread. Fire investigation officers have also been sent to the scene on the incident

The cause of the blaze is not currently known and under investigation. Police have put in road closed to assist the emergency services. London Ambulance HART team have also been sent to assist