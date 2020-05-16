 A large cannabis factory has been discovered in a disused commercial building – UKNIP
BREAKING LONDON Woolwich

A large cannabis factory has been discovered in a disused commercial building

May 16, 2020

A large cannabis factory has been discovered in a disused commercial building in Parry Place (“Eltham Welding Supplies”) this afternoon. Unconfirmed report of two arrests. Police say they will remain on scene until the cannabis and growing equipment has been removed.

FacebookTwitter