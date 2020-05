A man has been charged with robbery in Whitechapel

Belal Ali, 36 of Princelet Street, E1 was arrested and charged with robbery on Thursday, 14 May.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 15 May.

This follows a public appeal to locate a man in connection with a robbery at MS Express, a newsagents, on Osborn Street E1 at 3am on 16 November 2019.

A man in his 30s reported being assaulted and robbed, he was taken to hospital for treatment.