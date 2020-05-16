A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Haringey.

Police were called at 8.15pm on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of an injured man at Russell Road, N15.

Officers attended, along with London Ambulance Service [LAS].

The injured man was 23-year-old Jemal Ebrahim. He was treated at the scene by LAS medics. He was then taken to a north London hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Jemal’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe leading the investigation said: “It remains unclear where the attack on the victim took place. And while our investigation is continuing at speed, I am still keen to hear from anyone who has information relating to the murder of Jemal Ebrahim.

“A life has been taken, a family is devastated, and the dangerous individual responsible remains in the community, getting on with their life. If you have information that can assist my investigation, no matter how small, please do get in touch and help me to protect your community.

Four men, aged 21 , 24 ,23 and 26 were arrested on Thursday, 14 May on suspicion of affray. They have been released on bail to return on a date in mid June pending further enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call the incident room on 020 8358 0200, or call 101 quoting CAD 6604/13May,