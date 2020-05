Police say they were called at 11:15am on Saturday morning to a report of people inside a house at Wyles Street in Gillingham.

It was reported to Police that a man was in possession of a weapon.

Armed officers attended. No weapons were located during a search.

Officers are remaining at the scene conducting enquiries.

A man was detained during the search. It’s not clear if he has been arrested for any offences.

Kent Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow