The organisers of the Brighton Naked Bike ride have Postponed the event till later in the year.

In a statement today they said “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Brighton Naked Bike Ride 2020 will not

take place in June as planned.”

“Instead, we plan to postpone until September. We will re-evaluate the situation, and aim to announce a

new date by 14 June. Meanwhile, stay safe. Viva le velorution nue!”