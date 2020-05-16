Covidiots who planned a picnic of death on Brighton beach stay at home

The Covidiots who were planning a mass gathering this lunchtime on Brighton Beach all seemed to be abiding to the government guidelines and have decided to stay at home.

The an organisation called UK Freedom Movement (UKFM) had sent out posters via social media encouraging protests in cities and towns across the country encouraging mass gathering this lunch time in public spaces. The movement was protesting that the lock down was unlawful.

Sussex Police said in a tweet ” While, under normal circumstances, we fully support the right to protest peacefully; during the current pandemic this right is superseded by the right to life in line with the new public health regulations.”

Photo of beach credit Skyline