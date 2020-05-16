Detectives investigating a shooting in Tottenham are appealing for witnesses and information.

At around 1.20am on Thursday, 14 May, officers were made aware of two men self-presenting at a west London hospital with stab wounds. One of the men had also been shot.

Both are currently recovering from their injuries.

Enquiries by officers established that the two men – both aged in their 20s – sustained their injuries during an incident inside a premises in Dowsett Road N17 shortly beforehand.

Suspects had entered the property at Dowsett Road and one fired shots and stabbed the victims. The suspects then fled the scene.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime North Command are investigating and retain an open mind regarding any motive at this time.

This was a dangerous and callous attack on the victims which resulted in the reckless discharge of a firearm within a residential area. Trident officers are working tirelessly to identify and arrest the offenders at the earliest opportunity.

Residents will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and they are encouraged to approach those officers to speak with them about what they might know or ask any questions. The community play a vital role in the detection of crime and helping us keep London safe. Any information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

At this stage, no arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 and quote CAD387/14May.