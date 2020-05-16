Firefighters have praised quick-thinking neighbours who helped to save a man’s life In Southend

Firefighters have praised quick-thinking neighbours who helped to save a man’s life after calling 999 when they heard his smoke alarms going off.

Crews from Southend and Rayleigh Weir rescued a man from his flat after they were called to a kitchen fire in Princes Street, Southend just after 9pm.

On arrival, crews reported that a pan was on fire and the kitchen was heavily smoke logged.

Firefighters rescued a man from his bedroom and he was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.

Crew Manager Adam Paterson from Southend Fire Station said: “We’d really like to praise the man’s neighbours who undoubtedly saved his life. As soon as they heard his smoke alarms going off, they called 999 and we were able to rescue him quickly. If they had called a couple of minutes later, it could have been a different outcome.

“If you hear smoke alarms coming from a property, please call us and don’t assume someone else already has.

“This incident shows the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home, they are proven life savers.”