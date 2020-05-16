Four people have been charged with forced labour offences following an investigation by the Met’s Modern Slavery and Child Exploitation unit.

The following people, all from the Palmers Green area of north London were charged on Friday, 15 May:

– Izabela Dytlow, 45 – was charged with two counts of conspiracy to require person to perform forced or compulsory labour (contrary to Section 1 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015) and one count of conspiracy to traffic another into the UK for exploitation of labour (contrary to section 4 of the Asylum and Immigration Act (Treatment of Claimants) Act 2004).

– Miss Szanel Dytlow, 18 – was charged with one count of conspiracy to require person to perform forced or compulsory labour.

– Marek Krzeszewsye, 51 – was charged with two counts of conspiracy to require person to perform forced or compulsory labour.

– Kamil Wesolowski, 20 – was charged with one count of conspiracy to require person to perform forced or compulsory labour.

They appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 15 May.

They have been bailed to next appear at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 12 June.

The charges relates to one female victim, with the alleged offences committed between 2014 and 2020.

The four defendants were arrested on Thursday, 14 May.