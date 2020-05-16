I have put the car back into the Garage Love

A man has been rushed to hospital after the White Honda Jazz he was driving was catapulted back into his garage sideways after he hit the gas and ploughed into a tree

The Single vehicle collision happened just before 5pm on Saturday afternoon on Lynwood Drive in Sutton.

Fire appliances from the London Fire Brigade stationed at Sutton attended and the man was extricated by fire crews by removing the front windscreen.

The man was treated by Paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The vehicle will be removed by a specialist recovery contractor later.

One shocked neighbour said she heard a loud bang and came running out to see the car on it’s side in the garage. We are all still trying to work out what happened.