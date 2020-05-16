Major cliff operation after COVIDOT get cut off by incoming tide in Seaford

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Newhaven and Burling Gap are working to rescue a person who has become stuck on the cliffs at Seaford this evening (Saturday).
The incident is currently unfolding after the alarm was raised by a member of public advised of the stranded casualty sometime around 7pm advising that they had been cut off by the incoming tide.
A number of reports have been made on social hearing the multiple emergency teams responding to the area.
A cliff technician has been lowered over the cliff edge to retrieve the casualty , who understood to have travelled down from London and is uninjuried.
He was unable to self-rescue from his predicament.
The man’s adventure with guitar resulted in around 10 Coast Guard Officers from across 2 teams being sent to the man’s aid.
Picture:Nick Drake