BREAKING Seaford SUSSEX

Major cliff operation after COVIDOT get cut off by incoming tide in Seaford

May 16, 2020

 

Coastguard Rescue Teams from  Newhaven and Burling Gap  are working to rescue a person  who has become stuck on the cliffs at Seaford  this evening (Saturday).

The incident is currently unfolding after the alarm was raised by a member of public advised of the stranded  casualty  sometime around 7pm advising that they had been cut off by the incoming tide.

A number of  reports have been made on social  hearing the multiple emergency teams responding to the area.

A coastguard source has revealed that  The man has been  located and Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) are working on the best way of reaching and rescuing the individuals, who is located on Seaford Head Beach near splashpoint.

 

A cliff technician has been lowered over the cliff edge to retrieve the casualty , who understood to have travelled down from London and  is uninjuried.

 He was unable to self-rescue from his predicament.

The man’s  adventure with guitar  resulted in around 10 Coast Guard Officers from across 2 teams being sent to the man’s aid.

 

Picture:Nick Drake

