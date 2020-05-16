Man arrested for Dartford murder released

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have released a man from custody as enquiries into the death of a man in Dartford continue.

Kent Police was called by South East Coast Ambulance Service at 8.18am on Thursday 14 May 2020 following the discovery of a body of a man in his 40s outside a property in Oakfield Lane. He had sustained injuries that are consistent with stab wounds.

A second man in his 40s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on the same morning, was released from custody on the evening of Friday 15 May.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 14-0193.