Officers are still looking for Maureen and would ask anyone who has seen her to call 101.

She was seen just after 8am on Friday in West Belvedere Road, #Danbury heading towards Belvedere Road and Maldon Road.

Maureen was wearing a black cardigan, a light-coloured blouse, black three-quarter length trousers. She also had on a purple hat , purple and black trainers and was carrying a black bag.

If you saw anyone of this description, please call 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111