 Officers are still looking for Maureen – UKNIP
BREAKING Danbury ESSEX MISSING

May 16, 2020

 

Officers are still looking for Maureen and would ask anyone who has seen her to call 101.

She was seen just after 8am on Friday  in West Belvedere Road, #Danbury heading towards Belvedere Road and Maldon Road.

Maureen was wearing a black cardigan, a light-coloured blouse, black three-quarter length trousers. She also had on a purple hat , purple and black trainers and was carrying a black bag.

If you saw anyone of this description, please call 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

