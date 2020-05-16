Police air support helicopter called to distressed trespasser near Croydon

A trespass incident near Selhurst station has caused major disruption on Southern services between Victoria and the East Croydon this evening.

The NPAS helicopter from Redhill has been called in to assist British Transport Police officers.

A Police source revealed that the man was spoken by a passing train driver and search for the distressed man continues.

A number of trains with passengers stuck onboard Services are likely to be delayed on the route between East Croydon and Blackfriars.

More to follow