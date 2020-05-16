Police appeal following life changing collision in Chatham

Collision investigators are appealing for information after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in Chatham.

The rider was injured following a collision between his green and black Kawasaki motorbike and a white Toyota Rav4 in Maidstone Road at around 8pm on Friday 15 May 2020. He is in his 20s, from the Rochester area, and remains in a London hospital in a serious condition.

The incident took place near the junction with Port Rise and the two vehicles involved were travelling in opposite directions. The motorcycle was heading towards Chatham town centre and the Rav4 was heading away from the town.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances and would like to speak to anyone with information who is yet to get in contact.

They would also like to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage, or privately held CCTV, of either of the vehicles being driven in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/DC/041/20. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.police.uk