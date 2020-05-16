Police investigating the murder of a man in Southwark have named the victim.

Francois Kablan, 19, of Amina Way SE16 was found with stab wounds on Great Dover Street, SE1.

Officers were called at 5.28pm on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a number of males fighting near the location.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Francois’s next of kin have been informed and are being looked after by specialist officers. A post-mortem took place on Friday, 15 May.

Three males and a female were arrested near to the scene on suspicion of murder.

Two of those arrested have been bailed to return on a date in late May.

Police have applied for a warrant for further detention for two men and they remain in police custody.

DCI Kate Kieran, Homicide and Specialist Crime, leading the investigation said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Francois. This is a tragic loss of life of a young man and we will continue to investigate to ensure justice.

“Please do get in touch if you have any information about the incident, no matter how small you think it is.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, ref CAD 5269/13 May.