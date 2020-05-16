Suspected drug dealer charged following collision with parked cars in Gillingham

A suspected drug dealer has been charged after a vehicle he was travelling in collided with several parked cars in Gillingham.

Local patrols requested a man to stop his car at around 3pm on 14 May however he failed to do so and attempted to drive away before colliding with a lamppost and three parked cars in Louisville Avenue, Gillingham.

The driver attempted to run from the car and was seen discarding what appeared to be wraps of drugs.

The man was arrested and a further search of the vehicle located several more packages of drugs, which were believed to be crack cocaine and heroin.

Syed Rizvi, aged 30, of Pearce Close, Mitcham, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, one count of dangerous driving, and one count of driving without a licence. He was also charged with benefitting under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Mr Rizvi has been remanded to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court by video call on 16 May.