A31 in Dorset closed in both directions after serious fire

THE A31 near Ringwood is closed in both directions due to a fire.
Highways England is warning drivers to expect delays and says a fire has broken out at a property next to the carriageway, and Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service has advised that the fire involves a number of flammable canisters.
A statement from Highways England said: “Due to the nature of the fire, the A31 has been closed in both directions as a precaution while the fire is dealt with.”
The A31 is closed in both directions between the Azalea roundabout (Ferndown) and Boundary Lane roundabout (St Leonards).
A signed diversion is in place from the Azalea roundabout continuing on the A31 and A348 and from the Boundary Lane roundabout travelling either on Boundary Lane or back northbound on the A31.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service says more than 30 firefighters are dealing with a fire which has spread to an outbuilding near the road.
It is also urging nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed and stay in doors.