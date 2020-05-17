 Air ambulance called to Herne Bay incident – UKNIP
BREAKING Herne Bay Kent

Air ambulance called to Herne Bay incident

May 17, 2020
The Kent and Sussex air ambulance  has landed in a field at Greenhill near Herne Bay around 2:30pm on Sunday afternoon. 
Flying medics  from the life saving helicopter have been called to assist at an incident by the bend at the junction with Thordenwood Road and Greenhill Road.
The casualty was  flown to local hospital.
 
 
 
