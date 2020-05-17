Armed Police called after woman is shot in Blackburn area

Officers, including armed police, are currently in the King Street area of Blackburn following an incident this afternoon (Sunday, May 17th).

Police were called at around 3pm to reports a woman who had been found unresponsive on King Street, close to Lidl, following gunshots being heard in the area.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made but an investigation to establish exactly what occurred, and who is responsible, is very much underway.

Officers appreciate this will have caused a lot of worry in the community, but we have deployed significant additional resources, including armed officers, to carry out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents. Anyone with concerns or questions is welcome to speak to those officers.

Anybody with information about the incident, or who witnessed it, is urged to contact us urgently on 101, quoting log 817 of May 17th.