BTP officers called to East Croydon station following an incident

Five BTP Police vehicles can be seen parked outside East Croydon station after they were called just after 6pm on Sunday evening to an incident.

A Network rail Mobile operation manager (MOM) was also called the incident that officers have yet to release details on.

It is understood that the incident was not service effected

Witnesses awaiting for a nearby tram said :”A number of officers could be seen looking around the side of the station. One man was also taken away and spoken”.

It is unclear if the stop and account was related to the incident.

BTP have been approached for comment