 BTP officers called to East Croydon station following an incident – UKNIP
BREAKING East Croydon LONDON

BTP officers called to East Croydon station following an incident

May 17, 2020

Five BTP Police vehicles can be seen parked outside East Croydon station after they were called just after 6pm on Sunday evening to an incident.

A Network rail Mobile  operation manager (MOM) was also called the incident that officers have yet to release details on. 

It is understood that the incident  was not service effected 

 

Witnesses awaiting  for a nearby tram  said :”A number of officers could be seen looking around the side of the station. One man was also taken away and spoken”.

 

 

It is unclear if the stop and account was related  to the incident.

 

BTP have been approached for comment

 

 

 

 

FacebookTwitter