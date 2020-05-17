Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision at Three Chimneys, near Biddenden.

The incident happened on the A262 Sissinghurst Road shortly before 3.19pm on Saturday 16 May 2020 when a car and a motorbike collided.

Officers attended alongside South East Coast Air Ambulance and the Air Ambulance for Kent, Surrey and Sussex and the motorcyclist was taken to a London hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened or have dashcam footage of either vehicle.

The incident involved a blue and white Suzuki motorcycle being ridden towards Biddenden and a black VW Polo travelling in the opposite direction.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit appeal line on 01622 798535 quoting reference RY/DJ/042/20