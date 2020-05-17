One Person rescued after blaze rips through Brighton property

At just after 4pm on Sunday East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to reports of a blaze at Chesham Place, Brighton.

Six fire appliances plus the Aerial Ladder Platform were in attendance to well developed fire that has ripped through a basement flat of a four storey building.

At the height of the fire, crews were using 12 breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, 1 in 7 foam and one main jet to bring the fire under control.



One person was rescued and has been taken to hospital in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

Crews are currently turning over and damping down the scene to ensure the fire is out.

Gas and electric utilities are at the scene shutting off supplies to the property.

Road closures are still in place, please avoid the area.