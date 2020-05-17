Police have launched a murder investigation in Braintree, Essex, after a man was found dead at a pu

Braintree, Essex , Sunday 17th May 2020 Police have launched a murder investigation in Braintree, Essex, after a man was found dead at a pub.

Officers were called to Mountbatten Road at around 8.45am today (Sunday, May 17) after reports that a body had been found at the Swiss Bell pub.

Multiple emergency service vehicles are currently at the scene and a murder investigation has now been launched.

Officers have confirmed that a man has been arrested and remains in custody.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “Detectives have started a murder investigation following the death of a man in Braintree.

“We were called at 8.45am this morning, Sunday, May 17, with reports that a man had been found dead at the Swiss Bell pub, Mountbatten Road.

“A man was arrested and remains in custody.”©UKINIP