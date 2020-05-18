https://youtu.be/J5CjV8UKks8

Grays,Essex, Monday 18th May 2020 £100K of Carnage after Grays Lexus Drive through.

Emergency services are currently on scene following a collision between a car and a house and eight other vehicles in Lodge Lane, Grays.

Police were called just before 11pm on Sunday 17 May, after the Grey High Powered ploughed through crash barriers a brick wall and eight other parked vehicles.

A Ford Mustang Bullitt worth £49,000, along with Eight other vehicles have been involved in the carnage after Car the driver made off from the scene

A Police spokesperson has said ” no injuries have been reported and Drivers are asked to please avoid the area where possible.”

Police are asking anyone who may of witnessed this accident to call 101 ref 1417 of 17 May ©UKNIP