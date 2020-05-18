A man who died following a fatal collision in Croydon has been named as officers continue to appeal for witnesses and those with dash cam footage to come forward.

Vasile-Florin Olteanu, a 38-year-old man from Romania, died after being in collision with a vehicle at 7.30am on Tuesday, 14 April as he walked along Portland Road, SE25.

Officers and colleagues from the London Ambulance Service attended and found Mr Olteanu with severe injuries, and despite the efforts of medics, he sadly died at the scene.

His next of kin were informed.

The vehicle, a black BMW, left the scene prior to officers’ arrival and was located a short distance away within an hour of the collision.

A 40-year-old man was arrested later that same day at an address in Lambeth on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

On Wednesday, 15 April, a 32-year-old woman from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been bailed to return on a date in mid-July.

Police continue to appeal for any dash cam footage of the collision or home CCTV images of the BMW leaving the scene. Please contact police on 101 and quote CAD 1051/14Apr.