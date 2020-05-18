Centre London Street thrown into total lockdown after stabbing attack

Artillery Row in South West London has been closed in Both Directions at the junction of Victoria Street.

A closure was put in place after a man was stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. Emergency services rushed to the scene just 3am.

A large number of officers and Police vehicles remain at number of Police cordons.

Clothing cut from the man can be scene on the Pavement outside outside Westminster Palace Gardens. A Police search dog has also been deployed to the area to assist with the invesigastion.

A silver blanket and red tourniquet can also be seen laying on the ground near to the man discard clothing.

The Met Police have been approached for comment.