Centre London Street thrown into total lockdown after stabbing attack

May 18, 2020

 

Artillery Row in South West London has been closed in Both Directions at the junction of Victoria Street.

A closure was put in place after a man was stabbed in the early hours of Monday  morning.  Emergency services rushed to the scene just 3am.

A large number of officers and Police vehicles  remain at number of  Police cordons. 

Clothing cut from the man can be scene on the Pavement outside outside Westminster Palace Gardens.    A Police search dog has also been deployed to the area to assist with the invesigastion.

A silver blanket and  red tourniquet can also be seen  laying on the ground near to the man discard clothing.

The Met Police have been approached for comment.

