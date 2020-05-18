 Emergency Services called to 2 females in distress on the River Thames – UKNIP
BREAKING LONDON Woolwich

Emergency Services called to 2 females in distress on the River Thames

May 18, 2020

Emergency services has been scrambled to two females in distress in the early hours of Monday on the banks of the river Thames in east London

 

Emergency services were were alerted to the incident  just after 2am

 

Police, London ambulance service paramedics along with HART team (Hazardous Area Response Team), Water rescue specialists from London Fire brigade and the MET Police boat the Gabriel Franks II rushed to scene in Bridge Water Road.

 

On arrival they discovered the two  females on the wrong side of the Capital Ring Path Wall. 

 

Trained negotiators coaxed the two females back to the correct side of the wall and they were left in the care of the London Ambulance Service

